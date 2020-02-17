Gunmen abduct varsity lecturer, one other in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen have abducted a university lecturer and a staff of a media organisation in Calabar, Cross River State.

The victims – Dr. David Ugwu, an Associate Professor with the University of Calabar, was abducted on Friday evening, while Mr. Morris Archibong, a staff of Cross River Newspaper Corporation, was kidnapped on Saturday.

An eyewitness, Mrs. Iquo Etim, said the varsity lecturer was abducted by the hoodlums in his compound at the Atimbo area of the Cross River capital.

According to her, the gunmen arrived at the victim’s home, shot sporadically into the air before taking him away.

“They took him through the water. It is like they had been monitoring him for quite a while because they came in swiftly like they knew the area,” she said.

A colleague of the second victim said he was abducted on his way home from an event in Etta Agbor Layout, Calabar Municipality, on Saturday evening.

He said nothing had been heard from the abductors while the victims’ phone lines were switched off.

The spokesman of the state police command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incidents, adding that the police officers are working hard to ensure that victims are rescued unhurt. (NAN)

Vanguard

