Gunmen abduct supermarket owner in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of a supermarket owner, Oga John, in Igumale, Ado local government area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, told journalists in Makurdi that policemen are on the trail of the kidnappers.

She said the businessman was kidnapped on Saturday morning at his business premises located at Camp Junction in Igumale.

An eyewitness told journalists that John owned the only big supermarket in the area and that he was at the mall transacting business when the kidnappers stormed the premises and open fire.

He said the gunmen shot sporadically to scare people away and whisked the trader to an unknown destination. (NAN)

 

