Gunmen abduct four NSCDC officers in Kogi

Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Gunmen have reportedly abducted four officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State.

The officers were on their way to Benue State for promotion examinations on Thursday when the hoodlums struck.

A family source to one of the victims said the five officers were travelling on an official vehicle when they were abducted around Ajegwu Junction on Itobe – Anyigba highway.

According to him, one of the officers from the Ibaji local government area of the state escaped while they were being marched into the bush.

He said the abductors have established communication with families and demanded a N30million ransom.

 

