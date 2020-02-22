Guardiola suggest longer stay at ‘exceptional’ Man City

Kindly Share This Story:

Pep Guardiola has not ruled out signing a new long-term contract at Manchester City.

City boss Guardiola insisted earlier in the week he would stay and “fight” for the club even if their two-year ban from European football is upheld.

The 49-year-old Spaniard said he expected to talk with City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak about his future “at the end of the season, or in the middle of next season, and we will see”.

“My happiness. I’m looking for my happiness, that’s the only thing I’m looking for,” Guardiola said after joking he would be staying in Manchester for the weather.

“Everyone is looking for that, to be happy with what they do “I’m working with exceptional players especially and I have the feeling that they follow us 100 percent.

“Knowing how it’s not easy working with us and with me, but I’m happy. “That is the only reason why, when I move from one place, always it’s because I am thinking I can be happier than the place that I was before. That is the only reason.

“When I feel that, but I feel I am with a club, we have got incredible owners and a good relationship, so I think it will not be a problem, to understand both sides, if we decide to stay three more years or stay in the time we are together.

“With Khaldoon we are going to talk at the end of the season, or in the middle of next season, and we will see.”

Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: