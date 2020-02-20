Guardiola breaks silence over Man City future after FFP allegations

Kindly Share This Story:

Pep Guardiola insists he is “100%” sure he will remain as Manchester City boss next season, even if they were forced to play in League Two.

City face potential sanctions following allegations that they have breached FFP rules, but have insisted the claims “are simply not true”, and will appeal the ruling.

The potential ban from European competition has led many to question the future of Guardiola at the club, but the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is adamant he has complete trust in the club’s hierarchy.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “It’s not finished. The club believes it’s unfair so we are going to appeal. We are going to wait. All we can do is on the pitch and do what we have done the last four years and focus on that until the end of the season. I trust 100% completely my club what they have done. They explained to me the reasons why.

“We are going to fight like we have fought every single game and day we are together until the end of the season. We are optimistic that at the end the truth will prevail and next season we will be in the Champions League.

“If they don’t sack me I will stay here 100% more than ever. First because I want to stay. It’s something special, more than the contract I have. I said before, I say now I want to stay and help the club and maintain this level as long as possible.

Asked if he’d stay even if they were forced to play in League Two: “Why should I leave? When I said I love this club I like to be here, why should I leave? No matter what happens I will be here next season.”

Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: