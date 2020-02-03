Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been told to never to expect any financial settlement from Governor Hope Uzodinma if they want to maintain their integrity.

Chief Eric Uwaoma, who is the President-General of Egwuedo Atta Community in Local Government Area Imo State, and President-General of Onitsha South Shop Owners Traders Association, OSSOTAN, Chief Eric Uwaoma gave the advice while addressing newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Chief Uwaoma who is also the Coordinator of Camp Hope Campaign Organization, in Egwuedo Atta Njaba community during the Imo governorship electioneering campaign also called on Governor Uzodinma, to redeem the battered image of his party in the state with good governance.

The community and market leader also told Senator Uzodinma to ensure that no part of the state is left behind in his administration, just as to beware of sycophants who will like to derail his administration.

He commended the PDP and other party defectors, saying their action was in the interest of the state, but advised them never to expect any financial inducement from the Governor but should continue to show patriotism to state.

“We believe that what the defectors have in mind is to work for the people of the state and not to expect any financial settlement from Governor Uzodinma for their action.

“The people of Imo State are not expecting them to have a personal financial interest in their minds for their action, if you have defected, we believe it is for the interest of your constituency and the state and not for personal financial settlements or enrichment.

“While I congratulating, Senator Uzodinma for his victory at the Supreme Court, I must advise that he must surprise the people of the state with good administration.

“He should not expect total support now, from Imo people, but will rather win their total support with good administration that will clean up the maladministration of his APC predecessor.”

“Under Senator Rochas Okorocha, people, including the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshomhole, believe that APC government in Imo State was a disappointment, this is the time to correct the mistakes of the past government of APC”

