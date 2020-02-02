Group urges governors to be magnanimous in victory

Kindly Share This Story:

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

A group, the Governors’ Mandate Network (GMN) on Sunday advised governors whose successes in last year’s governorship election were upheld by the Supreme Court to be magnanimous with the victory in order to avoid unnecessary distractions.

The group argued that it is only when the governors settle down without distractions that they can deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

While congratulating all the state governors on their victory at the apex court, the GMN through its Chairman, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, said there is more to be gained than setting the states on fire.

He urged those defeated in the election to join hands with the governors to develop their various states.

He said the only way the nation can move forward is when governors are working without distraction, noting that distraction will only set the states backward and by extension the nation.

READ ALSO: UDP governorship candidate empowers Enugu football talents

He said: “Elections have come and gone, even the court cases are over. What the electorates need now is development.

“They want to see the divided of democracy and the only way their demands can be achieved is for the governors to concentrate and without that, the governors lose focus.

“I will like to appeal to those who lost at the Polling units and the courts to join hands with the winners to move their states forward instead of doing things that would distract the governors.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: