Group to PMB: Make NDDC independent like North East Devt Commission

Perez Brisibe

A pressure group in the Niger Delta region under the aegis of Niger Delta Watch, NDW, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to make the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, independent the same way the North East Development Commission, NEDC is if he truly wants to encourage the development of the Niger Delta region.

Executive Director of the group, Peters Nkang, in a statement yesterday, also lamented what it described as the overbearing attitude of some top government officials from the region stressing that “the NDDC has been brought to its knees” because of their attitude.

He said: “The NDDC has been reduced to a unit of the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs where the minister calls the shots daily while the Northeast Development Commission is allowed to carter for the needs of the Northeast region; NDDC has been grounded to massage the ego of one man’s insatiable wants.

“Nigerians are being deceived daily with the much-publicised inconclusive forensic audit which is merely a ploy to scuttle the implementation of the region’s developmental master plan and deny the Niger-Delta people the dividends of democracy.

“The Niger-Delta region’s development has become abandoned and now continuously destroyed by the activities of those who only care about their pockets at the detriment of its people.

“The President must put an end to this deceit the Niger-Delta people are being confronted within the name of an illegal Interim Management Committee. It is wrong for persons to be surreptitiously appointed and foisted to preside over the funds of the NDDC without passing through the scrutiny and approval of the national assembly or usurp the powers of a duly constituted board as provided in the NDDC Act.

“From the foregoing, it has become incontrovertible that the committee has no special role to play in the commission, but rather, it has added to the depletion of its resources that ought to be channelled towards the development of the region.

“President Buhari must quickly nip this in the bud by allowing the NDDC to be run by a duly constituted governing board approved by the Senate just as the North-East Development Commission is currently being run by a duly constituted board, approved by the Senate.”

Vanguard

