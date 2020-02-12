Group passes vote of confidence on Okowa and Nnamdi

Kindly Share This Story:

A socio-political youth group, called ‘Okpai-Ikolobie Ndokwa’ has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and Hon Nnamdi Ezechi.

The group expressed satisfaction over Youths inclusiveness in the current administration, and thanked Okowa for his relationship with the Youths of the state.

Okpai -IKOLOBIE Ndokwa, which met at Nnamdi’s house, at Okpai, Ndokwa East LGA, Delta state, deliberated on some issues to move Ndokwa nation forward.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Nwogor Chukwtem, the PRO of the group, spoke on the progress of Ndokwa youths, as been led by the Executive Assistant to the Governor, in the areas of appointments, job creations and employment opportunities.

He commended the Executive Governor of Delta state, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on his inclusion of Ndokwa youths in his government, and the relationship he has created with the Executive Assistant on youth Development, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi.

IKOLOBIE Ndokwa claimed, that Hon. Nnamdi is the best thing, that has happened to Ndokwa youths, for a very long time, and appealed to the Governor, to always carry him along, in handling all issues concerning Ndokwa youths.

The high point of the meeting is the motion for a vote of confidence by Com. Anslem Nzete (Omamuli), on the Governor and his Executive Assistant, which was seconded by Com. Enudi Marcus, and adopted by all the youths at the meeting.

IKOLOBIE Ndokwa (Ndokwa youths) comprises of notable youth organizations and leadership in Ndokwa nation.

