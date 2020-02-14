Group lauds President Buhari over visit to Maiduguri

Kindly Share This Story:

…expresses confidence in military’s commitment to peace in Borno state

The North-East Network for Peace has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his prompt and compassionate visit to Maiduguri, Borno State on Tuesday.

According to the group, it is a testament of the president’s focus and unwavering commitment towards restoring lasting peace to the state and the entire region.

Speaking on behalf of the peace network at a press conference on Friday, President, Rev. Josiah Bitrus said they are impressed with the efforts so far in dislodging the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists from the various hideouts in North-East.

Although the group believes resurgence of attacks in Borno has coloration of insider influence, it expressed optimism that the military will eventually come out tops.

In the meantime, however, the North-East Network called on President Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Borno State.

A statement by the group made available to newsmen reads in part: “The North East Network for Peace as worthy partners in the war against terrorism in North-East Nigeria is indeed impressed with the efforts so far in dislodging the Boko Haram insurgents from the various hideouts in North-East Nigeria.

“This is cognizant of the commitment of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that has indeed displayed an infectious commitment towards ending the Boko Haram insurgency in North-East Nigeria.

“His recent visit to Maiduguri has shown once again that Mr. President has not reneged on his promise to free the entire country of terrorism but will continue to show the people of Borno State and the rest of the country the love and affection to pull through these difficult and challenging moments in the annals of the country.

“The North East Network for Peace also wishes to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for his courageous and fearless posture in speaking the truth no matter the situation. His commitment is unwavering and an indication that, in a matter of time, the menace of Boko Haram would come to an end.

“The North East Network for Peace is using this medium to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to once again exercise his unflinching love for the people of North East by declaring a State of Emergency in Borno State. This action would go a long way in restoring the peace and tranquillity that has evaded Borno State, once regarded as the Home of Peace.

“The North East Network for Peace pledges its support to the activities of the Nigerian Military and also appreciates the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

