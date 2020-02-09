Group lauds Ajimobi’s emergence as APC deputy national chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

THE Nigerian Progressive Youth Coalition, NPYC, on Sunday, lauded the decision of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to pick the immediate past Oyo state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the new deputy national chairman of the party, saying it is a step in the right direction of unifying the party.

The group leader, Bolaji Afiz Repete, in a statement in Ibadan, Oyo State, stated that Ajimobi’s emergence is just the right tonic the party needs in positioning itself for future elections.

This is coming as the chairman of APC in Oyo state, Chief Akin Oke has said that the party leadership in the state is fully in support of Ajimobi’s nomination.

Repete in a statement flayed certain individuals masquerading as party members who are allegedly kicking against Ajimobi’s nomination. Describing them as detractors and enemies of progress, he stressed that these individuals had left the party before the last elections and have no say whatsoever in party affairs.

He said: “Ajimobi is a true leader who possesses inherent capabilities to unite all feuding factions within the party. Ajimobi is a bridge builder who commands a lot of goodwill and respect across the country and as such, has the capacity to take the party to where it should be in the south and particularly the southwest.”

Repete, who is the APC deputy national youth leader also cited Ajimobi’s achievements in transforming Oyo state phenomenally for the better over his eight years rule claiming this is a testament to Ajimobi’s indisputable credentials.

“We can attest to the fact that Ajimobi has surpassed the achievements of his predecessors in office and has set a high standard of governance in Oyo state.

“With his wealth of experience, he should not just be in the cooler, but he should be contributing his quota at all levels so far he has the health and ability to do so which I believe he can.”

READ ALSO:

He appealed to the aggrieved members of the party in the state to shelve their grievances and eschew bitterness, adding that the doors are open for the willing members who wish to come back with genuine interest of developing the party in the state.

He submitted that Ajumobi has done very well as a governor, talking about the level of developments in the state during his era and his contributions to infrastructure of the state which has no equal, in term of security, he did wonderfully well and the people of the state can confirm that with what is happening.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: