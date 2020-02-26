Group decries alleged plot to stop the establishment of Kwale polytechnic

Kindly Share This Story:

Group known as Ikolobia Ndokwa Nation, has faulted the alleged plots by some individuals in the senate to step down an already passed bill for the establishment of Kwale Polytechnic.

Expressing its displeasure in a statement jointly signed by the group members, Ndokwa Nation opined that they are the second largest ethnic group in Delta state and has nothing to boast of.

“Our map is empty, no Federal government presence except Nigerian Prisons that was changed to Correctional Centre”, part of the statement read.

The group however, resolved that:

“Nigerian senate is for all Nigerians and should not be seen taking side.

“That the bill for the establishment of Federal Polytechnic in kwale should be considered by the Nigerian Senate.

“That the deputy senate president should look for another developmental project for his people.

“That Ndokwa Nation contributes over 31.5% to the nation’s economy.

“That the Nigeria senate should demonstrate capacity not sectionalism of stalling justice or what rightfully belongs to Ndokwa people.

“That Ndokwa youths, will not and will never fold their hands and watch anti-Ndokwa men maneuver the Ndokwa people.

“That no singular impactful federal government projects in Ndokwa land.

“Non-inclusion of Ndokwa youths in federal government amnesty programme.

What a hell is this? Is calmness now foolishness? Enough is enough”.

Vanguard

