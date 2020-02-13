Kindly Share This Story:

The Network of Buhari Supporters Worldwide (NBSW) have called on security agents to probe the renewed spate of killings in Borno State.

The group made this known at a press conference on Thursday in Lagos following President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Maiduguri.

In a statement signed by National Coordinator Achimugu Atawodi Agada, the Buhari supporters expressed disgust at the manner the president was greeted.

According to the group, those involved “clearly lacked the capacity to discern right from wrong and were out up to it by those with interests”.

READ ALSO: Between Emir Sanusi, Governor Ganduje and President Buhari

The NBSW, therefore, urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to investigate and find out those who booed Mr. President during his visit to Maiduguri.

While urging for a thorough investigation into the incident, the pro-Buhari group urged the president not to be deterred.

Part of a statement made available to newsmen reads: “The Network of Buhari Supporters Worldwide (BSNW) is disappointed that some Nigerians allowed themselves to be used in a failed attempt to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Borno state.

“The undignified act of booing the office and institution of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria clearly showed that those who took part in the show of shame clearly lacked the capacity to discern right from wrong and were out up to it by those with interests to protect.

“We urge Mr. President not to be deterred by the antics of such people who will for their own selfish motive go as far as trying to humiliate Mr. President who thought it wise to come in and pay a state condolence to the people.

“In view of the recalcitrance, we hereby insist that nothing but the imposition of a state of emergency on Borno state will restore security to not just the state but the entire northeast region. We demand full Presidential orders that will help address the insurgency in the state.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: