Group calls for creation of commission for persons with disabilities

Mrs. Lois Auta, the President, Cedar Seed Foundation, an Abuja-based NGO that is interested in finding ways to tackle the plight of people with disabilities has reiterated the need for the creation of a commission for persons with disabilities in the country.

Auta made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

She said it was imperative for the National Assembly (NASS) to sponsor a bill and also legislate for the creation of a commission for persons with disabilities.

She added that “our foundation prides itself as an advocate of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) rights.

“Nigeria has about 23.9 million persons living with different forms of disabilities without a direct impact from the government.

“The commission, if created, would directly handle the challenges and complaints of persons with disabilities, aimed at improving their welfare.

“We call on the legislators to take the affairs of persons with disabilities seriously.”

She said that the gap between persons with disabilities and the government needed to be bridged for national development.

She affirmed the determination of persons with disabilities to advance the country’s economy for a stable and prosperous future.

