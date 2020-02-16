Griezmann: Messi and I are enjoying playing together

Kindly Share This Story:

Antoine Griezmann believes his relationship with Lionel Messi on the pitch will only get better.

Messi set Griezmann up to score Barcelona’s opener against Getafe with a delightful through ball.”I’ve been here for six months and we still have to learn each other’s movements, and it will get better,”

Griezmann told Movistar.”Like I always say, we’re enjoying working together.”Barcelona were pushed all the way by a Getafe side who made life difficult for the hosts in the second half.”Getafe are a difficult team.

If you’re winning, it’s because of something,” Griezmann said.”We wanted to stay calm and play the ball out [from the back] well.”It was really difficult for us, we suffered, but sometimes it’s good to suffer.”

Griezmann had the chance to kill the game in the second half, but he hit his effort over the bar from close range.”The third [goal] was missing. I missed because it was on my wrong foot, the right one,” he stated.”I have to work on my right foot.”

