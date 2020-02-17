Govt Ishaku not governing from Abuja, Taraba group replies critics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Taraba group berates Ishaku’s critics

A socio-cultural group in Taraba State, Taraba Interest Group, TIG, has condemned claims that Governor Darius Ishaku is governing the state from Abuja.

The group described media reports to that effect as misleading and fraught with malice.

A statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Malachy Simon, dismissed claims that government activities were being executed in Abuja, describing such as a display of bitterness towards the administration of Ishaku.

The opposition in the state, All Progressives Congress, APC, and a few others had accused the governor of abandoning his duty post.

But reacting to the statement, TIG scribe, urged them to focus on things that would be productive to the state instead of engaging in politics of brinkmanship.

His words: “Recent reports suggesting that government activities are being executed in Abuja, are nothing but lies and a display of politics of bitterness. How could any rational person suggest that Governor Ishaku now resides in Abuja? How could that have been possible? We consider the allegations as cheap lies aimed at giving a bad image to our performing governor.

“We want to state here that top government functionaries do not shuttle between Taraba and Abuja to get files signed and memos approved by the Governor as alleged.

“Those behind the malicious reports went as far as claiming that the “state House of Assembly has joined the queue of those using taxpayers’ money to charter flights to Abuja to pay homage to their boss.” How could that have been possible?

“It is important that we correct these erroneous impressions created by those who do not wish the state well. There is no iota of truth in them. Government activities in the state are taking place without hitches. Specifically, the executive, legislature and judiciary are executing their duties in the state as enshrined in the constitution. Every right-thinking person knows that governance abhors a vacuum. So it is baffling to know that some groups of jobless people, would tell lies just to satisfy their political interests. The governor has the right to travel for any cogent reason.

” Being a state governor does not mean he should be in the state when there are state matters that may require his presence anywhere outside the state. Governing a state is not the duty of the governor alone as there are other layers of leadership. Knowing how enormous the responsibilities of a state government are, the constitution made provision for other organs and agents of the government.

” It gladdens our heart that observers of political events in Taraba know the usual trajectory of the opposition. It is sad that instead of joining hands to solve pressing state matters, they are busy trying to rubbish the efforts of our governor. We know their motive and want to make it clear that Tarabans would not be moved or deceived by their acts of cowardice. The interest of the state is beyond any group or persons. This is a fact that even naysayers cannot deny.No amount of sponsored publications would distract the Ishaku administration from fulfilling its mandate to the people.”

Vanguard

