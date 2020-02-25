Gov’s Absence: Taraba assembly pass vote of confidence on Ishaku, Deputy

Kindly Share This Story:

Debunks Claim of Non Performance

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on governor Darius Ishaku and his deputy, Haruna Manu following dissenting calls from the opposition All Progressive Congress, APC over non performance.

In a matter of urgent public importance sponsored by speaker of the Assembly, Albasu Kunini, the lawmakers noted that despite the governor’s absence due to domestic accident, the functions of his office has not ceased.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Hamman’Adama Abdullahi then moved the motion for a vote of confidence on gov Ishaku and his deputy, which was supported by other members of the Assembly present at the plenary.

The Assembly in its resolution said “this Honourable House hereby debunks any alleged claim of non performance due to the absence of the Governor from Jalingo the State capital as the record of performance are there for all to see.

“That this Honourable House will resist to be used by any unpatriotic person or group of persons who for selfish reasons are making unwarranted remarks and insinuations about the health status of our amiable leader and Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku and his administration.

“That the Governor and his Deputy have performed above average within the present circumstances and that as representatives of the people of Taraba state, we thereby resolve to pass a vote of confidence on them till the expiration of their tenure in 2023.”

