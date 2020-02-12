Gov. Matawalle assents to N188.5 bn appropriation bill

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has pledged to start full implementation of the state’s 2020 budget immediately.

The governor gave the assurance in Gusau on Wednesday shortly after assenting to the 2020 appropriation bill of over N188.5 billion into law.

The governor commended the meticulous way the legislators handled the passage of the budget which he submitted on Dec. 3, 2019.

He said his administration would continue to close with the lawmakers for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Matawalle maintained that apart from the security of lives and property, the main focus of administration was to create economic opportunities for the people in areas of mining, agriculture, tourism.

He also said that the administration had prioritised capacity building while giving education topmost priority by allocating 18.5% of the total budget to the sector.

He called on civil servants who are responsible for the implementation of public policies and programmes, political office holders and all government officials to brace up towards faithful implementation of the budget

Earlier, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya said the budget proposal of over N182.7 billion presented by the governor was reviewed upwards to over N188.5 billion, to address most of the challenges facing the state.

He assured that the lawmakers would undertake regular overnight functions to ensure implementation of the budget.

