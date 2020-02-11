Gov. Ishaku says Mambilla power project will boost Nigeria’s industrial activities

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba says the Mambilla Power Project will enliven industrial activities in the state and the country at large when completed.

Ishaku made this assertion on Tuesday in Abuja at the inaugural meeting of the Sensitisation Committee on the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project.

He said that the power plant would upon completion transmit power to the national grid through four 500kV DC transmission lines connecting Makrudi and one 330kV DC transmission line connecting Jalingo.

The governor said that the project was of huge economic significance to the state, saying, “it will raise the industrial base of the state.

“ The project when completed will add to the portfolio of strategic infrastructure that will perpetually stimulate growth, development and transformation.

“Not only of the state but of the whole country, the 3050 megawatts of electricity that it promises to generate is quite huge,” he said.

Ishaku commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s commitment toward implementing the project.

“We are urging the minister of power to commence work without any further delay, you have to ensure that nothing stops this project from being completed,” he said.

The governor said that the Taraba people were ready to support and cooperate with the Federal Government to ensure the completion of the project.

Earlier, the Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to ensure the completion of the project.

Mamman said that the Federal Government’s passion for the project led to its approval to constitute an inter-ministerial steering committee.

“As a ministry, we have taken a number of critical steps to ensure the successful take-off of the project.

“We have effectively collaborated with the state government and commenced sensitisation of host communities.

“The ministry has also engaged land surveyors to demarcate the project areas and commence enumeration,” he said.

