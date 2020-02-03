Gov Emmanuel commends Uniuyo VC on academic excellence

Kindly Share This Story:

…tasks youths to respect constituted authority

Governor Udom Emmanuel has commended the Vice-Chancellor, University of Uyo, Professor Enefiok Essien for sustaining academic excellence and curbing insecurity in the institution.

Emmanuel revealed this while addressing guests during a Thanksgiving Service organized by the family of Prof. Enefiok Essien in honour of their patriarch’s 60th birthday anniversary, last Saturday, at prestigious Ibom Hall, Uyo.

He pointed out that Essien has recorded significant strides in the management of the university, attributing the feat to the cooperation among members of the academic community and commended the university management for working together for a common goal.

“Let me thank the university community for the support they have given you, I thank the Pro-Chancellor and all your colleagues; honestly, you can never be good until someone says you are.

” If they did not give you the support, it could have been a very turbulent period for you as a Vice-Chancellor, but we’ve had relative peace in that campuses”. The governor remarked.

Governor Emmanuel further thanked God for sparing the lives of Prof. Essien and his family from a fatal accident the year past and used the occasion to congratulate him and his wife, Rosaline on their silver marriage anniversary.

Earlier, Prof. Essien, while expressing appreciation to God for the gift of life, acknowledged God’s benevolence to his family, maintaining that God has seen the family through adversities and thanked God for sustaining his marriage for 25 years as well as keeping him to celebrate his 60th birthday in good health.

The VC thanked Governor Emmanuel and other guests for honouring his family by attending the thanksgiving service and prayed to God to grant the guest’s journey mercies.

In a related development, Governor Udom Emmanuel has urged youths in the state to eschew immorality and disrespect to constituted authority, under the guise of politicking.

The governor gave this admonition last Sunday during the Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Chairman, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, Atuekong Ubong Idiong, JP held at the Revival Valley Ministry, Uyo.

He stated that what is morally wrong cannot be politically right, warning that insolence and anarchical attitude amongst the youth is capable of shortening their lives as well as marring their future as well as take them away from the blessing of God.

“These days, a lot of people suffer because they don’t respect structures and nature. There are times people in the name of politics, do all kinds of absurdities and you just wonder why”.

He thanked God for the life of Atuekong Ubong Idiong, saying that he was preserved through the prayers of many.

The celebrant expressed thanks to God for his life, saying he was in church to tell people of the existence of God which is the reason he is alive.

The local government boss appreciated Governor Emmanuel for his continued support throughout the period of his illness and thanked the people of Oruk Anam for their prayers and support.

Meanwhile, preaching on the theme, “Holy Spirit”, drawn from John 14:16-17, the Akwa Ibom Regional Bishop of the Revival Valley Ministries Int’l,

Right Reverend Murphy Omini, emphasized on the importance of the help of Holy Spirit to humanity.

The cleric said it takes the power of the Holy Spirit for mankind to function effectively, raise functional families and give direction to improve societies and economies.

