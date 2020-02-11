Breaking News
Translate

Google plans to buy into largest African wind farm ended by delay

On 7:20 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Google plan to buy into largest African wind farm ended by delay

Google’s (GOOGL.O) plans to buy a 12.5% stake in Africa’s largest wind farm have been canceled after delays to the project, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) said on Monday.

The 310 megawatts (MW) Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya was initially set for completion 2017, after which Google had committed to buy the stake from Vestas.

READ ALSO: Google Maps marks 15-year milestone with new features

But the delay led to the cancellation of the deal with Google in 2019, Vestas said.

“Due to delays relating primarily to the transmission line, the Vestas agreement with Google was canceled in 2019,” a Vestas spokesman told Reuters, adding that it was in talks with other potential buyers of the stake.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!