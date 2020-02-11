Google plans to buy into largest African wind farm ended by delay

Kindly Share This Story:

Google’s (GOOGL.O) plans to buy a 12.5% stake in Africa’s largest wind farm have been canceled after delays to the project, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) said on Monday.

The 310 megawatts (MW) Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya was initially set for completion 2017, after which Google had committed to buy the stake from Vestas.

But the delay led to the cancellation of the deal with Google in 2019, Vestas said.

“Due to delays relating primarily to the transmission line, the Vestas agreement with Google was canceled in 2019,” a Vestas spokesman told Reuters, adding that it was in talks with other potential buyers of the stake.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

