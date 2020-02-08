Go watch Fury fight Wilder, Oboh tells Joshua

Kindly Share This Story:

Former British and Commonwealth Lightheavyweight champion Peter Oboh has sent advice to compatriot and world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua to travel to America and watch his main rivals, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury trade punches February 22.

The winner of that fight is likely to confront Joshua in a unification bout for all the titles in the heavyweight class. Whoever triumphs in the unification bout becomes the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

With this scenario at the back od his mind, Oboh has advised Anthony Joshua to keep a close watch on the two rivals he described as “the most dangerous boxers in the heavyweight class” right now.

Said Oboh, “Deontay wilder who is the current WBC heavyweight boxing champion is confident of his punching power, while Fury can be dangerous because if he’s not a big puncher, there is no way he can be restructuring people’s faces with his punches.”

Oboh said Joshua’s best bet is to go to the US, be by the ringside and watch the two combatants trade punches as he looks ahead for their unification bout in the nearest future.

On the February 22 WBC title fight, Oboh said, “ if Fury gives his best in the rematch, Wilder may experience his first stoppage but if Fury decides to be too playful in the ring as usual, he might experience the leap year.”

Oboh who was also the WBA International, European champion said, “I am talking about being stopped at his boots by Wilder, the truth is , Wilder enjoys knocking out his opponents while Fury has nothing personal.

He has to knock-out his opponent because as a British gentleman, with no evil intention, I still stand my ground. It will be better for Joshua to watch the Wilder vs Fury big fight live.”

