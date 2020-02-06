Global treatment of FGM will cost $1.4b, says WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

Female genital mutilation, FGM exacts a crippling economic as well as the human cost, according to the World Health Organization, WHO.

According to the Director of WHO’s Department of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research, Dr. Ian Askew said that FGM is not only a catastrophic abuse of human rights that significantly harms the physical and the mental health of millions of girls and women but also a drain on a country’s vital economic resources.

Askew disclosed that more investment is urgently needed to stop FGM and end the suffering it inflicts, “new modeling reveals that the total costs of treating the health impacts of FGM would amount to USD 1.4 billion globally per year if all resulting medical needs were addressed.

For individual countries, these costs would near 10 per cent of their entire yearly expenditure on health on average; in some countries, this figure rises to as much as 30 per cent.

“Women and girls living with FGM face serious risks to their health and well-being. These include immediate consequences after being cut, such as infections, bleeding or psychological trauma, as well as chronic health conditions that can occur throughout life.

“Women who have undergone the procedure are more likely to experience life-threatening complications during childbirth. They may face mental health disorders or suffer chronic infections. They may also have pain or problems when they menstruate, urinate or have sexual intercourse.

Corroborating his views, Acting Director for Universal Health Coverage and the Life Course in the African Regional Office of WHO, Dr. Prosper Tumusiime said: “High healthcare costs for countries mount because of the tragic personal impacts on women and girls.

Governments have a moral responsibility to help end this harmful practice. FGM hurts girls, imposes lifelong health risks on the women they become, and strains the healthcare systems that need to treat them.”

Tumusiime pointed out that preventing FGM brings major benefits for women, girls, communities, and economies, “Using data from 27 high-prevalence countries, the Cost Calculator demonstrates clear economic benefits from ending FGM.

If it were abandoned now, it shows that the associated savings in health costs would be more than 60 per cent by 2050.

“In contrast, if no action is taken, it is estimated that these costs will soar by 50 per cent over the same time period, as populations grow and as more girls undergo the procedure.

More than 200 million girls and women alive today are estimated to have undergone the practice across 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where FGM is concentrated.

vanguard

