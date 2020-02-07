Getting tested, key to HIV treatment, survival — Expert

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Gabriel Adakole, a Public Health Expert, based in Abuja, says getting tested for HIV is key to its treatment and survival.

Adakole made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abuja, while reacting to United Nation AIDs 2019, data.

NAN reports that based on UNAIDS 2019 data, every year Nigeria records about 130,000 new HIV infections and about 600,000 Nigerians living with HIV are unaware of their status.

According to him, many people in the street had one kind of medical challenge or the other which only themselves are aware of.

“Deaths caused by viral hepatitis have surpassed all chronic infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

“Lack of interest, and the problem with perceptions of being HIV positive. In addition, to other issues and challenges, such as poverty, joblessness, and other diseases.

“I think a major reason is the “ignorance is bliss” ideology or simply put, “wetin I no know, no fit kill me,” he said.

He advised the Federal Government to intensify its sensitisation programme on preventive measures due to mass ignorance among Nigerians.

According to him, behavior modification is vital.

“We should continue to health-educate the Nigerians on preventive measures in order not to get infected with HIV,” he said.

He stressed that some Nigerians might attribute fear or what may become of them being positive.

“It’s best to handle fear and deal with it in a positive way.

” About 1.2million Nigerians are on HIV medication and they are positively living with the virus.

“HIV-related death is on the decline in Nigeria. With good adherence, no HIV-related death. Treatment is free,” he assured. (NAN)

