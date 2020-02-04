Germany’s Moselle wine region hit by flooding

Kindly Share This Story:

Parts of Germany’s Moselle valley, on Tuesday were submerged in water after heavy rains brought flooding to the famous wine region.

A Police spokesman said that the flood water was still rising in the town of Bernkastel-Kues.

Meanwhile, hundreds of emergency responders had been deployed to the district of Trier-Saarburg in Western Germany as streets and basements became flooded in the deluge.

The surface of the Moselle River, which flows through France, Germany and Luxembourg, was five metres above the usual level in the German city of Trier, at 8.7 metres.

According to the Local Flooding Authority, water levels are expected to peak over the course of Tuesday.

In Luxembourg, the fire brigade said it had been called out around 270 times in response to flooding-related calls since on Monday.

It added that the three people had to be rescued from the cars after getting caught up in the flooding.

