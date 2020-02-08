Germany wants more German language teachers in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

There is a need for more people to learn the German language in order to teach it to the coming generation in Nigeria, says Mrs Annette Widmann-Mauz, Minister of State of the German Federal Chancellery.

Widmann-Mauz said this in a chat with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the Director of the Goethe-Institut in Lagos on the sideline of her working visit to Nigeria.

She said that she had a very interesting discussion with representatives of the Goethe-Institut and with participants of the German lessons who had to learn the language at the institute.

Widmann-Mauz also said that the German language was very important for people who visited Germany regularly because it aided a successful stay in the country.

“We discussed the possibility of occasional training in Germany because it is a highly regarded and estimated way for professionals to reach the next level.

“The German language is an important criteria to be admitted or to work in Germany and the work being done at the Goethe-Institut is highly commendable.

“We want to support this institute further in order to give Nigerians the opportunity to learn the German language,” she said.

She further said that the Goethe-Institut had plans of establishing new curricula to examine people who were able to teach the German language in Nigeria.

Adding that the challenge being faced by the institute was a limitation in finding fluent German teachers, she called for eager learners.

She also stressed the support the German government had for the institute all over the world, stating that it was necessary to build more institutions of such model.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Goethe-Institut in Lagos offers German teachers the opportunity to continue their education while organising professional development seminars for them.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: