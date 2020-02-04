Generator Inventor wants government support to boost productivity

Kindly Share This Story:

A Jos-based inventor of generating set that generates real-time electricity without the use of fossil fuel, Mr Yange Henry, has called on both Plateau Government and the Federal Government to support inventors to boost their productivity.

Yange made the call in an interview with Newsmen in Jos on Tuesday.

According to him, inventors need to be trained and monitored closely in order to get skills to improve on their inventions.

He also called on the governments to encourage collaboration among inventors to enable them to prefect their various inventions.

Yange urged the government to support them through direct and indirect funding, as most inventors were discouraged by lack of funds.

According to him, the government can support the inventors indirectly by sponsoring them for further training to perfect their skills.

He identified dearth of genuine spare parts as one of the challenges encountered while producing the machine prototype, lamenting that the ones available were very expensive.

The inventor also appealed to the government to encourage more inventions by making the procedures of acquiring soft loans and certification less cumbersome.

