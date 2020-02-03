GDM Group unveils apps to help manufacturers, retailers boost business

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—GDM Group has unveiled three applications as part of its contribution to e-commerce space to help both the manufacturers and retailers stay ahead of their competitors.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary and clients’ appreciation in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of GDM Group, Mr Victor Afolabi said that the introduction of Retailar, Retailscope and Alpha Geek applications was to help manufacturers and retailers relate directly and transact conveniently.

“Retailer app helps merchants and shop owners source their products directly from manufacturers thereby improving the efficiency and effectiveness of a company’s sales efforts. Instead of receiving orders using human assets (sales reps) manually – by telephone or e-mail – orders are received digitally, reducing overhead costs.

Afolabi explained that, “through the Retailar app, the retailer can be linked to any warehouse or distributor to order for goods. The retailer can see price slash, see promotions and adverts. Today, we have about three to five thousand retailers on-board, and we have been doing transactions in the last three months every day on that app. This is one of the things we have learnt and feel we can use that experience to transform the landscape.

READ ALSO:

“Another initiative is Retailscope which is in-house audit platform. It help to study performance of selected retail outlets by brand representatives or retail store employees for the purpose of collecting data about the health of the brand’s products.” Afolabi said that the third application, Alpha Geek was subscription based solutions platform for enumeration, validation and managing point of sales material for salesmen automation.

Appreciating GDM Group contribution to e-commerce space, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Innovation and Technology, Mr. Tubosun Alake said that GDM Group has successful create local solution to solve local problems.

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso who was represented by Mr Seyi Akintoye said that the state government will support the company to ensure that the project did not fail.

“GDM Group is deploying this because of the importance of retail audit for the growth of the market. It understands that for brands to stay competitive in today’s marketplace, it is imperative to design and implement a strong retail execution strategy.”

“Every initiative that aims to create wealth and make life easy for our people will always enjoy the support of the current administration in Lagos State. So we are assuring GDM Group of total support from this administration.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: