Gbagi hails Okowa, Bulkachuwa for new Court of Appeal in Delta

By Emma Amaize

Ex-Minister of State (Education), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has expressed appreciation to the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Z.A. Bulkachuwa, for fulfilling the dreams of Deltans to have a Court of Appeal Division in Asaba, Delta State.

Gbagi, a former Chairman of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria and industrialist, said: “Making justice more accessible to the people remains a fundamental threshold upon which democracy, the rule of law and due process thrive.”

“Deltans are grateful to the President of the Court of Appeal for keeping to her promises. The crystallization of this promise has further affirmed the commitment of the judiciary towards efficient, swift and seamless administration of justice,” he added.

