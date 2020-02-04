Gbagi commends Okowa, Bulkachuwa on new Court of Appeal in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

Former Minister of State, Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has expressed appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and President, Court of Appeal, Justice Z. Bulkachuwa, for fulfilling the dreams of Deltans to have a Court of Appeal Division in Asaba, Delta State.

Gbagi, former Chairman of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria and industrialist, said: “Making justice more accessible to the people remains a fundamental threshold upon which democracy, the rule of law and due process thrives.

“Deltans are grateful to the President of the Court of Appeal for keeping to her promises. The crystallization of this promise has further affirmed the commitment of the judiciary towards efficient, swift and seamless administration of justice.”

Noting the remarkable developmental strides of Governor Okowa, he said, “The Court of Appeal Division, Asaba, is a rare feat brought into existence by a combination of Okowa’s outstanding, sterling and visionary leadership qualities and his people-oriented style of governance will stop at nothing to bring the dividends of democracy to the door steps of Deltans.

“In an era where the search for justice has become increasingly indispensable, the President of the Court of Appeal has, by her mandate, made it possible for litigants in Delta State to pursue their cases without having to necessarily travel to neigbouring states to file or have their appeals heard. This, by no small measure, is a feat worthy of accolades and appreciation.”

