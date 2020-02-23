Mass Exodus –as Boko threatens to Attack Again
By Ibrahim Hassan
The police in Adamawa state at the weekend,explained why local hunters were necessary in the fight against the insurgents who dealt a heavy blow on Garkida town.
They said only the hunters who reside in the locality knows the terrain,according to a BBC Hausa report monitored by journalists in Kaduna.
The PPRO of Adamawa State Command, Suleiman Yahaya Ngoroji,explained that they could only succeed if the locales cooperated and exposed strangers amongst them.
“We assure you that we are collaborating with the Army and local hunters to protect life and property of citizens,and to prevent future occurrence of such attack.
READ ALSO: How troops repelled terrorist attack on Garkida
The local hunters reside in the affected community if you really want to know the geography of a place,it’s necessary to work with a native of that place.They will show us all entry and exit points ,”he said.
The local hunters,journalists were told,have the spiritual power to disappear when facing danger, apart from an aphrodisiac which made it impossible for any sharp object or bullet to pierce their skin.
A resident of Garkida told the BBC Hausa Service on condition of anonymity ,that the insurgents had indicated willingness to launch another attack on town.
According to the displaced residents,” many have fled on foot..even if you have the money,there are no vehicles because of the high number of people on the run”
“I had to leave my family behind……everybody is scared because they( Boko Haram) sent a new message that they are coming back.”
” We are afraid because there is a route that link us with Guyuk ,Chibok and up to Sambisa.That is why we are afraid of another attack.The last attack lasted from 7 o’clock up till midnight,………they vandalized the town,set houses on fire,razed a hospital and 3 churches.They killed 2 security agents……we have no information of the dead among the town dwellers because we all scampered for safety,” he said.
However, the PPRO,Mr.Suleiman Yahaya,assured that security was beefed up in Garkida
“Truly,houses and churches were burnt,police facility and a mini Army barracks too.
But Investigation is still on by the police to ascertain the number of the dead.”
He therefore, sought for the cooperation of the community..to ..report any strange development or faces to the authority.