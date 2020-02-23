The police in Adamawa state at the weekend,explained why local hunters were necessary in the fight against the insurgents who dealt a heavy blow on Garkida town.

They said only the hunters who reside in the locality knows the terrain,according to a BBC Hausa report monitored by journalists in Kaduna.

The PPRO of Adamawa State Command, Suleiman Yahaya Ngoroji,explained that they could only succeed if the locales cooperated and exposed strangers amongst them.

“We assure you that we are collaborating with the Army and local hunters to protect life and property of citizens,and to prevent future occurrence of such attack.