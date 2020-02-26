Garkida attack: Rebuild military facilities, Gov Fintiri begs FG

Kindly Share This Story:

… As he recruits 100 civilian JTF

By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele

The Adamawa state government has appealed to the federal government to rebuild military facilities that were destroyed by the Boko Haram terrorists in the last week attack on Garkida town in the state.

He made the request when he visited the North East Development Commission (NEDC), in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, “The key demands I have made here are for them to rebuild the security facilities that were destroyed by the insurgents so that we can quickly have hopes for the people of Garkida.

“We are particular about the police station, the army and the military facilities, the hospital facilities and support for individuals that were affected.

“As a result of the Boko Haram activities in the town that day we need a Trauma Centre for the people of Garkida because these are people who have been living peacefully and then suddenly they had to go through such devastation. With that, they should go through some trauma management”.

He added that the size of the military cannot cover the entire country, therefore, supports from different vigilante groups, as the name varies from state to state and from region to region, will be necessary.

Fintiri Said “We have recruited about a 100 civilian JTF to further complement the effort of the military. Even the military themselves have increased the number of their men that are presently in Garkida.

“Before I came here, I had donated about 10 trucks to the military for them to further enhance their activities in Garkida town.

“We are doing a lot more, digging around the town so that movement will be very difficult for the Boko Haram boys. All these are geared towards making the place peaceful and stemming further attacks by these criminals”.

When asked about the strategy of the military to have a large concentration of soldiers on a particular spot to repel the insurgents, He said “Of course the strategy is working. Because until recently the activities of the boys have fully been degraded and it has gone down.

“I must tell you that the Nigerian Army are up and doing, and they are doing very well in terms of defence and repelling those boys.

They are really on ground and they are doing very well. They need our support also as civilians, as pressmen and everybody’s hands must be on deck to fight these boys.”

