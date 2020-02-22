Fury must go for KO or Wilder ‘ll stop him — Oboh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

The WBC heavyweight belt held by American pugilist Deontay Wilder will be at stake tonight as British boxer, Tyson Fury is challenging him for it.

The fight comes up at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In their previous fight, Wilder recorded a controversial split draw with Tyson whose gutsy performance encouraged him to seek a rematch.

The fight has sparked off a lot of interests among boxing enthusiasts across the globe. Here in Nigeria, former Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has said, the big fight has brought two major boxing views to the table.

Oboh explained, “the first is the conventional view which is purely British and the second being the street fight view, which is American.”

Oboh who, during his active years, fought under the British flag said, “the British good trainers and boxers know how to steal a fight against a better opponent via peaceful, round-by-round point victory.”

The former champion observed that the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, Anthony Joshua applied the ‘peaceful’ method to record a win over Andy Ruiz Jnr in their rematch in Saudi Arabia, late last year.

“That was the whole strategy Anthony Joshua applied against Andy Ruiz in their rematch. The same British strategy was also used by Fury in his last fight against Wilder that almost gave him a victory.” Oboh, a former WBA International light heavyweight boxing champion said, the American boxers and their trainers have a different mindset when it comes to stealing a fight against good opponents.

“When they meet an opponent who is as good as themselves, they use the unexpected violent TKO because they believe that what you don’t not see coming,you cannot avoid.”

However, Oboh believes that with the knowledge the two boxers have of each other, tonight’s fight would present the cat and the mouse scenario. “As the cat plans to catch the mouse, the mouse would, in turn, apply every sense it has into how to outsmart the mouse.

“Wider and Fury have met before, they are no more strangers to other’s each other’s great boxing ability. We should not forget both of them have tasted the glamour that goes with being a world champion. We should therefore, expect a tough duel between two of the best boxers in their class today.”

As a British, Oboh could not hide his sympathy for Tyson.

