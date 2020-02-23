Fury licked blood off Wilder, praised Jesus, sings American Pie, social media reacts

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Only a few would have expected that it was going to be one-sided, Tyson Fury was headstrong, only a knockout would do it for him against Bomber, Deontey Wilder, He kept his promises.

Talking about promises, it looks like the Gypsy King knows how to keep them all. He promised to sing a song after his victory, he did that in style as the crowd sang along the American Pie with him.

His brilliant speech, thanking Jesus and dedicating the victory to him is rare in that fashion; leaving your opponents with a bloodied face and thanking Jesus? (Devil must be in real big trouble).

There was even enough time to reserve praises for his prey, “Wilder will be champions again…” there was even more time to enjoy his own victory. “…But the King is back,” he said.

The reactions from social media tell it all.

Tyson Fury licked blood off Wilder, praised Jesus Christ and is now singing American Pie. My mind is legitimately blown rn. This is spectacular. This guy is a superstar. pic.twitter.com/Slr1L8gpoK — Trend Amplifier || Trouble Maker (@queeninghere) February 23, 2020

Eddie Hearn and Antony Joshua after seeing Tyson Fury demolish Wilder…#WilderFury #TysonFury pic.twitter.com/FKfZIQKUjf — Kev (@Kev_ritchard) February 23, 2020

“[Deontay Wilder] will be a champion again, but I will say the king has returned to the top of the throne.” —Tyson Fury 👑 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/Qkprct9QwG — shezi_media (@Shezi49814476) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury destroyed Wilder and then had the whole arena singing American Pie Skull damn wilder the man whoop and ass and sing a song #WildervsFury2 pic.twitter.com/z7CeWFKIh9 — Jishan (@iamsrkJishan_) February 23, 2020

Deontay Wilder had the best knockout percentage in heavyweight history. He was level with Muhammad Ali on 10 consecutive title defences. He had knocked out all of the other 41 opponents he had come up against. He was unbeaten in 43 fights. Tyson Fury has made boxing history. pic.twitter.com/62Rj5v9iyd — bet365 (@bet365) February 23, 2020

Fury is it… Seventh round TKO of Deontay Wilder, as his corner threw in the towel.

Second frame concerns Anthony Joshua and us, his compatriots. Fingers crossed. pic.twitter.com/Q47h23m1tG — Sam Nwaoko (@samnwaoko) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury is motivation for anyone suffering from Mental Health. Pls dnt give up. Keep on going nd u never knw what u might achieve. He was on the brink of suicide and has just dethroned the biggest puncher that has ever graced the sport. YOU CAN DO THIS!! #FuryWilder pic.twitter.com/MbPvxIcDNv — Qas. (@QAS__786) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to become the WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Thoughts on the match 🤔#WilderFury #FuryWilder #WildervsFury2 #WildervsFury pic.twitter.com/cbjpMgFT39 — The ICIR (@TheICIR) February 23, 2020

Congrats to @Tyson_Fury. He fought a great fight &took @BronzeBomber apart! I was touched when he gave glory to our Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ for his victory &proclaimed Him as the one true God! Deontay fought hard but it was the Gypsy King’s night! What a great fighter he is! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 23, 2020

