FRSC flags off special intervention patrol in Kwara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday flagged off a Special Intervention Patrol (SIP) for the Jebba-Bode Saadu-Olooru road axis in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SIP programme is part of the activities of Kwara Command of the FRSC to mark the 32nd anniversary of the corps.

The flag off, which held at the Unit Command of the FRSC at Bode Saadu, is targeted at halting the trend of increasing crashes and fatalities along the route.

The Zonal Commanding Officer RS8 of the FRSC, Mrs Amauche Nwaka, said that the FRSC was established to eradicate Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) and to curb the menace of preventable deaths and injuries occasioned by crashes.

Nwaka said that the occurrence of road traffic crashes with high fatality recorded along the Jebba-Bode Saadu-Olooru axis was worrisome.

“A total number of 23 road traffic crashes has been recorded between January and Feb. 9, in which 14 were serious, nine were fatal and sadly 32 lives were lost.

“This Enhanced Special Intervention Patrol is a collective effort both from the FRSC, sister agencies and our stakeholders because road safety is everyone’s business.

“It is targeted at minimising the risk of deaths in RTCs. The operation will be carried out through enforcement, enlightenment and other strategies,” she said.

She assured motorists and stakeholders that the corps would mobilise resources towards curbing incessant crashes and associated fatalities along the route through adequate enlightenment and traffic count during the period of the enhanced special patrol.

The Kwara Sector Commander, Mr Jonathan Owoade, had earlier said the incessant road traffic crashes along the Jebba-Bode Saadu-Oloru axis was unacceptable and disheartening.

“We are here today to flag off a special intervention patrol, we have called you, our stakeholders, to this meeting to find a lasting solution to the issue of crashes on this road.

“The Jebba-Bode Saadu-Oloru road happens to be where the highest number of crashes occur in the state and we are worried about the safety of lives and properties in this area.

“We are here to brainstorm and carry out enforcement strategies to reduce these menace, and all hands must be on deck to put road traffic crashes to a very minimal point,” he said.

Owoade appreciated the Unit Commanders and sought the cooperation of stakeholders in reducing crashes on the roads, adding that accidents do not just happen.

On his part, the Unit Commander of Bode Saadu, Mr Edward Esebonu, presented the statistics of crashes along the Jebba-Bode Saadu-Oloru route from January to November 2019.

Esebonu said that 149 crashes were recorded and out of the 1,532 persons involved 759 were injured and 162 deaths were recorded.

“Sadly, only between January and Feb. 9 this year, we have recorded 23 crashes and 14 was serious, nine fatal and 32 deaths.

“We are not happy because we have blood flowing in our veins, when we see humans like us dead as a result of crashes.

“We are happy that today we have this special patrol intervention because we know that it will yield positive results,” he said.

The Director of Personnel Management, Moro Local Government Council, Mr Amuda Musbau, said the government was ready to cooperate with the FRSC on reducing crashes on the road.

“We seek the help of FRSC and we are ready to help and support the corps in reducing crashes on our roads,” Musbau said. (NAN)

