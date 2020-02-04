Kindly Share This Story:

*It is null and void – Embattled Deputy Chair

Perez Brisibe

A fresh crisis is currently brewing in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the party says it has allegedly suspended its Deputy Chairman, Elvis Ayomanor for reasons the party said contravenes its constitution including acts of gross misconduct.

The party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, also suspended six other members including the Vice Chairman of the party for Delta South senatorial district, Tosan Awani and the state woman leader, Mrs. Janet Oyubu.

Others are the chairmen of the party in Okpe, Uvwie, Oshimili South, Oshimili North and Ukwuani local government areas of the state.

The move is coming just as the Deputy Vice Chairman, Tuesday while speaking on behalf of the suspended party chieftains described it as “null and void” adding that it is only the State Working Committee, SWC which has not met since the 2019 general elections that can take a resolution on such issues and forward to the national body.

However, the party’s SWC according to the statement made available to Vanguard on Monday night, also announced the immediate replacement of the suspended party officials with eight persons including Moses Ogodo who is now the Deputy Chairman of the party in the state and Anne Agoda who is the State woman leader of the party.

Others are: Valentine Egbe who is now the Vice Chairman of the party for Delta South senatorial district while Edafe Emakpor, Dennis Okorogben, Dr. Obi Esumai, Hon. Ozo Njoagwuani and Anthony Agam are now the party’s chairmen for Okpe, Uvwie, Oshimili South, Oshimili North and Ukuwuani local government areas of the state.

Accusing the chairman of the party in the state, Jones Erue of operating from his bedroom to suspend them, Elvis said: “I have not been suspended, cannot be suspended and no any individual can suspend me by virtue of our constitution.

“Only the SWC can meet, take a resolution on that and forward to the national body and the SWC has never met since after the elections of 2019 as a result of his (Jones) inability to lead the party because he is scared that if he does that, the SWC will suspend him because he is inefficient, lacks political-administrative acumen and a minus to APC in Delta State.

“He is just writing from his bedroom with a few individuals working with him just to cause confusion for the party as it is obvious that he has been paid by the PDP in the state to destroy the party and that is what he is doing.

“He is working with the publicity secretary, the legal adviser, the Delta Central and Delta North chairmen of the party and treasurer who are all parties to this rubbish out of a total of 17 in the SWC making the 6 of them working with him a minority and lacking in the power to do anything, hence, the chairman lacks the power to do that making the suspension null and void.

“We will declare whatever they are doing null and void as it is of no effect as 6 cannot be more than 12 and cannot take decision on behalf of the SWC which has never met after the 2019 elections.”

