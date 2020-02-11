Fresh crisis at Soka as land grabbers attempt to force 50,000 residents out

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

A fresh crisis erupted at Soka in Ibadan Tuesday as some land grabbers attempted to have forceful possession of a large expanse of land belonging to 50,000 residents.

The two alleged land grabbers whose names were given as Ayelamole and Olatunji were said to have been escorted to the place.

Soka is a community on Lagos Ibadan expressway where some kidnappers kept their victims in chains for years before being discovered. It happened in the first tenure of the past administration in the state.

According to information gathered, the two land grabbers stormed Soka with the intention to force residents of the area out of their lands.

They were however resisted by hundreds of youths led by Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho and one Bako. Igboho is a prominent figure in the state. He is a staunch supporter of a former governor in the state.

The crowd was shouting at the policemen and calling them unprintable names.

The land grabbers who reportedly fled at the sight of Sunday and his friend were said to have besieged the area with thugs who started beating the residents.

While the fracas lasted, an eye witness told Vanguard that was running helter-skelter.

Speaking at the venue of the crisis, Igboho who was flanked by Alhaji Babatunde Arowolo said, “What is it that the masses have done wrong? Is it because they don’t have money? Don’t ever come to this community again.

This is the sixth time you would disturb these innocent people. Countless number of masses have died as a result of the actions of the hoodlums.”.

“Enough is enough if you don’t want to cause crisis”, he said angrily.

A resident of the area, also corroborated what Igboho had said earlier, noting “This will be the sixth time the residents will pay for the land after many court verdicts in their favour ”.

When Vanguard called the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, he said, “I don’t have any information on the issue unless I find out”.

