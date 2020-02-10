Fr Mbaka didn’t apologise to me ― Ihedioha

Kindly Share This Story:

Sacked Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has described as false, news making the rounds that Fr Ejike Mbaka called him to apologise.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Revd Fr Mbaka, had on 1st, January 2020, prophesied that the Supreme Court judgement would favour present governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma, over Ihedioha. 13 days after, the prophecy came to pass to the chagrin of followers and political observers.

Ihedioha said in a statement that ”

The report falsely attributed a statement to me, alleging that Fr. Mbaka, in the purported phone conversation, pleaded for forgiveness from my boss, over his utterances before and after the Supreme Court judgment of January 14, 2020, on the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

“I wish to make it clear that there was no such telephone conversation between Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Fr. Ejike Mbaka, neither did I author any statement nor speak to anybody pertaining to such.

“Nigerians and the good people of Imo State are advised to disregard such unfounded propaganda, as it is a known handiwork of enemies who do not wish Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and the good people of Imo State well.

“We are not unaware of the desperate efforts to misrepresent His Excellency at this time but we believe that truth and justice shall prevail sooner than later.”

Vanguard

