Some yet to be identified armed men have killed four people in Tiana village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This is even as the Operation Safe Haven, keeping the peace in the State has apprehended some suspects in connection with the recent killing in Kulben community of Kombun district in Mangu local government area.

The Operation Safe Haven which paraded 25 suspects in Jos including a fleeing Boko Haram member said the suspects had engaged in diverse criminal acts within and outside the State.

The Tiana killing, which took place at about 7pm on Sunday has had the lawmaker representing Riyom in the State House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong expressing displeasure at the development despite intense efforts at stemming the tide of insecurity in the area.

Also, the Management Committee Chairman of the Council, Mafeng Gwolson who confirmed the incident noted, “An attack was reported Sunday night where three teenagers were shot. Two died at the spot and I just confirmed the only survivor died this morning. The victims were just within the range of 13 years.”

However, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj. Gen Augustine Agundu, disclosed that the Boko Haram suspect was arrested loitering around Zawurna village of Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

According to the Commander who gave the name of the suspect as Umar Musa Tello, said preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspect fled from Damagun village in Yobe State due to the ongoing crackdown by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and that the suspect confessed that he was a fighter with Boko Haram group for over three years but decided to leave, adding that he (Tello) had denounced the group.

But the suspect who was not straight forward in his response to the accusation said, “I am not a Boko Haram member. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

