Four injured as aggrieve members disrupt Osun PDP stakeholders meeting

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders were on Monday thrown into confusion as aggrieved party members stormed and disrupted their meeting.

The meeting which started around 11 am at the State Secretariat was disrupted by some members of the party, bearing placards demanding the removal of the state party Chairman, Soji Adagunodo.

It was gathered that after about thirty minutes into the meeting, the aggrieved members arrived chanting songs, seeking to change the state party boss.

Efforts by some party chieftains to calm the protesting members proved abortive, as they insisted on accessing the venue to register their grievance.

The protesters eventually forced their way into the meeting and disrupted the proceedings, forcing party stakeholders who had arrived at the venue to take to the heels, inflicting injuries on four members in the process.

A National Executive of the party, Diran Odeyemi told journalists that the protesting members harassed and beat him, One Edward Ajayi and few other stakeholders.

“A few minutes after we started the meetings some aggrieve party members stormed the venue singing and shouting ‘Soji must go’. They go about it very disorderly causing confusion and in the process, Edward Ajayi, myself, Apesin Adegoke and Akin Adeyi were harassed and beaten.

Some party leaders brought them here to disrupt the meeting. This is pure disruption and not a protest”, Adeyemi added.

The PDP had, after the governorship election in the state, been divided into pro and anti Adagunodo factions.

It was gathered that the faction loyal to the party’s governorship

