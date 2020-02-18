Four hundred level student, one other shot dead in Makurdi rival cult clash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A four hundred level Mass Communication student of Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi and one other, names withheld, were Monday night reportedly shot dead in the Gyado Villa area of Makurdi town by alleged rival cult members.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness that the victims were killed at about 10 pm at a football viewing centre where the assailants shot them at close range.

According to an eyewitness “we were watching a football match at the viewing centre when about three young men, we suspect the cult members came into the place around 10 pm searching for their target.

“The victims probably noticed that they were being sought for, tried to escape but they were not so lucky. They were both shot and killed instantly while their killers fled the scene.

“On hearing the gunshot which has become too constant in Gyado Villa area, people scampered and fled while many sustained injuries in the stampede that happened at the viewing centre,” he said.

It was gathered that the killing of the duo brought to six the number of persons killed in the area in the last two months in what appeared a rival cult war in the community that has a large population of BSU students.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said the investigation into the matter was in progress.

