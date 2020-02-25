Four arrested over killing of Delta PDP member

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA – FOUR persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State.

The victim, Iroro Wisdom Ovie who is a father of two, was beaten and shot by unknown gunmen last month at his Lucas area residence along the Police Station axis of Abraka, which is the host community of the state-owned Delta State University, DELSU.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects Tuesday, a security source at the Abraka police station disclosed that eight members of the Vikings confraternity, where fingered in the incident adding that four of the suspects including a bosom friend of the victim, have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity gave the identities of the suspects as; Festus Ogheneovo, Lucky Enajero, Erona Lucky and Abel Onoriode who is the bosom friend to the victim, while others are said to be at large.

He said: “Two of the suspects, Abel and Lucky, are members of the anti-cult group while Festus is the leader of the Vikings confraternity in the area.

“Investigations so far have also revealed that Abel is a bosom friend of the victim and had hinted Lucky of the discovery of $10, 000 in the victim’s Bitcoin wallet and then contacted Festus who promised to get other five members of the said fraternity for the robbery operation.

“From the confessional statements of the suspects, their intentions for carrying out the operation was to dispossess Iroro of the $10, 000 in his Bitcoin wallet, but were disappointed to find out that what was left when they struck was $400.

“According to them, they were forced to shoot him twice when during the process of opening his account through his phone, he attempted to know who they were with the aid of his phone’s light.

“They eventually left with the phone and days later planned to sell the phone to a buyer who rather than purchase it decided to contact security operatives. With the help of the anti-cult group, the police was able to arrest four of the suspects.”

Contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya promised to get details of the incident, but she was yet to as at press time.

Vanguard Nigeria News

