Foundation, NGO train Delta youths on skills acquisition

By Perez Brisibe

To stem rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths, a non-governmental organization, Salimo-Wits Foundation has partnered with Petra Career Management to provide free training 5,000 youths on different skills in Delta State.

Tagged ‘Save Our Souls for Secondary Schools and tertiary institutions,’ SOS4, skill acquisition workshop, the forum afforded the youths the opportunity to acquire skills to help them secure gainful employment and increase their income earning potential. These vocations were catering, make-up artistry and decoration, phone repairs, ankara and bead works.

The twelve months SOS4 progamme held across the state, also trained the youths on the dangers of cultism, pre-marital sex, drug abuse, while encouraging them to pay more attention to academic excellence, leadership and entrepreneurship, so that they can achieve their dream of truly becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

In a statement by the President of the foundation, Mr. Dan Ekoko, “Salimo Wits focuses at enabling the youths to becoming self-reliant, to be able to contribute their quota to the development of the nation.”

He added that this is just the beginning of Salimo’s footprint in Delta State and that henceforth, conscious efforts will be made to execute projects and activities aimed at equipping the present and future youths to take charge of crucial sectors of Nigeria’s economy and polity – through various trainings, seminars, conferences, town hall meetings and mentorship programmes like this one.

Ekoko maintained, “It is no longer news that majority of Nigeria’s population lives in extreme poverty; this continuous increase in unemployment should be given more focus and response. With this in mind, vocational education, particularly skills to employment, plays a critical role in alleviating the burden of unemployment and poverty. A vast majority of the youths have started their own business through the skills acquired and are ready to contribute to the GDP of the economy.”

