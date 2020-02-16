Foreign airlines commence landing at Lagos Airport

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Following the improvement in the weather and visibility at Lagos, foreign airlines who hitherto diverted their Lagos bound flights to Ghana have started landing at the Murtala Muhammed International airport Lagos.

For over two weeks all international flights were diverting to Accra, Ghana due to poor visibility and inclement weather in Lagos. The visibility at Lagos Airport was less than the standard minima.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who confirmed the resumption of international flights to Lagos Airport in a statement signed by his Director, Public Affairs, James Odaudu, said: “so far 12 flights have landed on the international airport Runway 18Right while on the domestic Runway 18Left 13”.

While appreciating the understanding of those affected by the unfortunate situation, he assured of the ” government’s determination and commitment to the protection of Nigerian travellers at all times”.

According to Odaudu, “The Minister also reiterates that the diversions and cancellations as a result of highly inclement weather conditions are not peculiar to Lagos or Nigeria, but a global phenomenon, as even the most developed nations of the world have been experiencing same, resulting from weather vagaries”.

He also notes the fact that the weather conditions in Lagos, and indeed every airport worldwide is not something that is noticed at the point of landing, as pilots are regularly updated during the course of the flights and therefore in a position to decide on the most appropriate airport to divert to.

According to the Minister, ” Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja which has been in full operation,would have been the most appropriate for the affected airlines to divert to, if the overall interest of the Nigerian passengers was considered.”

Recall last week, the Minister gave clearance to foreign airlines who were diverting their Lagos bound flights to Ghana to land instead at Nnamidi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

