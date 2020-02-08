Kindly Share This Story:

A Florida woman whose husband said he was leaving her soon dealt him an even bigger shock tasing him several times as they fought, according to cops.

Pamela Jane Carr, 68, blew a fuse Sunday morning at her Clearwater home when hubby Thomas Burke, 73, asked for a separation after nine years of marriage, according to an arrest affidavit.

As they fought, the furious wife “pulled out a Taser and dry stunned him several times,” the document states.

Carr “admitted to Tasing her husband,” the document says, stressing that she “claims it was in self-defense.”

It was not clear if the husband was injured or needed treatment.

Carr was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a felony, and was released from the county jail Sunday night after posting $1,000 bond, records show.

She was barred from contacting her husband or possessing firearms and ammunition.

She will be allowed one visit with a law enforcement escort to retrieve her belongings from their mobile home community.

