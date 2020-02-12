Five things you may not know about veteran artiste, Victor Olaiya

Kindly Share This Story:

It is no exaggeration that many Nigerians still prefer to listen to music tracks by legends like Victor Olaiya.

Their music tracks were enriched with educative lyrics and beats that make you move gently enjoying individual sound; while you feel the gentle movement of the breeze and shake your head without caring who is watching.

“When you’re happy, you enjoy the music but when you’re sad, you understand the lyrics.” ― Frank Ocean

It is sad, the Nigerian music industry lost one of the best, and probably the last from his time.

When the late musician was interviewed in 2013 after his collaboration with 2baba on the single “Baby Mi Da (Baby Jowo)” he said:

“Most of my contemporaries no longer exist. The chances of collaborating with them are cancelled.”

The legendary artiste, Sir Victor Olaiya passed on at the age of 89 after a brief illness, according to report.

Here are five things you may not know about the highlife music legend, late Victor Olaiya

1. Sir Victor Olaiya performed at the state ball held on independence day, October 1st 1960.

2. He also performed in 1966 when Nigeria became a republic.

3. Olaiya forgone civil engineering ambition for music. He passed his school certificate examination in 1951 and was accepted by Howard University, Washington, United States. But he decided to pursue music instead, against his parent’s consent.

4. No one knows (at least the media) the number of children or wives Olaiye had in his lifetime. He always declines to reveal the number.

5. During his performance in Congo to entertain Nigerian fighting troops, he was awarded the position of a temporary Lieutenant Colonel.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: