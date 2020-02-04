Five arrested in Benin for allegedly impersonating Army personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

The Police in Benin has arrested five persons for allegedly posing as men of the Nigerian Army in the state.

The names of the suspects were given as Ehiorobo Evans (28), Osariemen Agho (25) Solomon Hussaini (28) Idoro Solomon and Ezeyi Kelechi.

The Police Public Relations Officer Mr Chidi Nwabunor in a statement in Benin yesterday disclosed that the suspects were clad in army camouflage uniforms when they were arrested my Police force who acted on a tip-off.

He said, “The operatives of Anti-Cultism Unit acting on a tip-off along PZ Road, off Sapele Road, Benin City, that five young men namely: Idoro Solomon, Ehiorobo Evans, Osariemen Agho, Solomon Hussaini and Ezeyi Kelechi were seen gathering in the area, dressed in Army camouflage uniforms, mobilized to the scene and arrested five of the suspects who confessed being fake Army officers.

“They also confessed to have been terrorizing the area. Items recovered from them are: Army camouflage uniforms and Jack knives”

However, one of the accused, Evans Ehiorobo said he served four months in the Nigerian Army but has been on AWOL for eight months.

According to him, “I am a soldier from 2 Division, Ordnance Unit, Nigerian Army. Yesterday, I came to visit my friend; I knew him from Zaria. And there is one of my course mates upstairs playing game and I joined him before the police came to arrest us.

“I was on mufti, It was on my phone that they found my picture that I am a soldier too and that is how I was arrested.

“I am still serving as a soldier but I have been on AWOL for eight months now and I didn’t return.

“They have not been paying for a while. I served for four months in the army. I have been arrested twice; the first one was for robbery.

Chidi further disclosed that men of the police force foiled a robbery incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday along the Benin-Lagos expressway.

He added that one of the armed robbers was killed, one arrested with gun injury while another escaped with bullet wounds.

