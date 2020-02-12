Fisherman in Police net for allegedly killing wife over N5,000

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Benue said on Wednesday in Makurdi it had apprehended a 42-year-old man, Mr Patrick Ejiro, who allegedly beat his wife to death over N5,000.

Its Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen that the victim’s body had been deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

“The suspect has been arrested and is currently in our custody.

“From our preliminary findings, there was a disagreement between the couple over the sale of some family items by the wife. The husband descended on his wife when she allegedly failed to remit N5,000 being part of the proceeds from the said transaction.

“The accused, Mr Patrick Ejiro of km 14, Tyomu, Gboko road, Makurdi, beat up the wife to a state of comma. The victim was rushed to BSU Teaching Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor.

“The victim was seen bleeding from the nostrils.

“Ejiro, 42, is a fisherman, and hails from Delta, while the wife is from Benue,” Anene added

