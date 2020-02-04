FIRS seeks ways to tax digital businesses, informal sector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is collaborating with digital tax experts from across the continent on how to effectively tax digital businesses and operators in the informal sector of the economy.

The Service is currently hosting a three-day conference of the African Tax Administration Forum (AFTA) where experts in digital and informal sector taxation have been assembled to develop a framework in that regard.

According to the new Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Mr. Mohammad Nami, who is also the Chairman of AFTA, the large size of global digital economy and its huge profit base has made it imperative for Nigeria and other African countries to seek innovative ways of bringing the sector into the tax net.

