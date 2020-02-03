Fire incident kills aged woman in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A late-night fire outbreak, weekend, claimed the life of an aged woman identified as Kolade Omolayo in Osun state.

The incident which occurred at Alapata street, Modakeke-Ife, completely razed a storey building, where the old woman resided.

It was gathered that the woman was burnt to ashes and her remains have been packed in a sack for burial.

However, it was also gathered that two aged men survived the fire incident as their effort to rescued the woman was futile.

Confirming the incident, the Administrative Officer of Osun state fire service, Fatai Aremu, said the fire was reported to have started from the room of the deceased.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the old woman was using a lantern and unknowingly the lamp was leaking.

One of the foams in the room was soaked with kerosene which resulted in the fire. When she ignorantly stroke a match and dropped it on the floor, fire enveloped the entire building”.

“The affected house, a storey building was burnt such that nothing was salvage”, he added.

A resident in the area disclosed that if not for the prompt intervention of the Osun State Fire Service Station at Lagere, Ile-Ife, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife Fire Service Station and residents of the area who put out the inferno on time, the fire could have spread to other buildings.

